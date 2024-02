Linsley (illness) restructured his contract with the Chargers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The restructuring of Linsley's contract lowers his base salary from $11.5 million to the minimum for the 2024 season. The veteran has been mulling retirement, so this move creates $10.29 million in cap space if he retires after June 1, and the team could then spread the dead cap hit out over two years.