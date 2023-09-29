Linsley (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
The Chargers' will be without their All-Pro center this Sunday, as he didn't practice all week with an illness. In the absence of Linsley, Will Clapp is expected to make his first start of the year against a Raiders defense that ranks bottom-10 in sacks this season.
