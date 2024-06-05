The Chargers released Linsley on Wednesday and he plans to retire from the NFL with a non-emergent heart issue, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

This move comes as no surprise, as Linsley told reporters in January that he's "99 percent" sure that he'll call it a career after missing the final 14 games of the Chargers' 2023 campaign with a non-emergent heart issue. The 32-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Packers and played seven seasons in Green Bay before signing with Los Angeles in 2021. Across Linsley's 10-year NFL career, he started all 132 games he appeared in and received All-Pro honors in both 2020 and 2021.