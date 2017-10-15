Play

House (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

House was limited in practice due to what has been a lingering quad injury. His absence, along with that of Kevin King (concussion), will likely force Quinten Rollins and Damarious Randall into the starting lineup against division rival Minnesota.

