The Packers placed House (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Outside of a two-year stint in Jacksonville, House has called Green Bay home for the majority of his career. After starting 12 games in in his return to Title Town, he entered his eight year as a pro in a depth corner role. Although he has been nursing a sore shoulder since the season kicked off, he saw his workload increase after Kevin King (groin) went down in Week 2. It appears he suffered a serious enough of a setback in last week's loss to the Redskins to keep him sidelined the rest of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories