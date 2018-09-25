Packers' Davon House: Placed on IR
The Packers placed House (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Outside of a two-year stint in Jacksonville, House has called Green Bay home for the majority of his career. After starting 12 games in in his return to Title Town, he entered his eight year as a pro in a depth corner role. Although he has been nursing a sore shoulder since the season kicked off, he saw his workload increase after Kevin King (groin) went down in Week 2. It appears he suffered a serious enough of a setback in last week's loss to the Redskins to keep him sidelined the rest of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...