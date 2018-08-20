House watched Monday's practice from the sideline with a hamstring injury after participating in the early drills, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

This is the first report of House nursing a hamstring injury, but the Packers don't appear too concerned about it and are likely just exercising caution with the veteran defensive back. House is expected to serve as a backup cornerback this season behind Tramon Williams and Kevin King.

