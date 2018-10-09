Packers' Davon House: Surgery required
House (shoulder) will undergo surgery Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
House was originally placed on injured reserve by the Packers on Sept. 25 and with this news, is most likely done for the season. The eight-year pro suited up in three games for the Packers this season, recording just two tackles (one solo).
