Mays returned to the Packers' Week 17 loss to the Lions after suffering a shoulder injury, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, and finished the game with one carry for two yards and three receptions for no yards.

The four touches upped Mays' total touches on the year to seven, as he played a bit role for the Packers in his rookie season. The team liked him enough to keep him on the roster all season, but he will be behind fellow rookie runners Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams on the depth chart moving forward, so he is going to have to compete to hold onto his spot in 2018.