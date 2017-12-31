Packers' Geronimo Allison: Ready to go for finale
Allison (illness) is active Week 17 against the Lions.
Allison returned to practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week, which set the stage for the wideout to suit up in Green Bay's final game of the 2017 season. On paper, Allison should be poised to see additional volume in the passing game, as top wideouts Davante Adams (concussion) and Jordy Nelson (shoulder) have already been ruled out. Few receivers outside of Adams have been able to survive the absence of Aaron Rodgers, however, so it's difficult to count on production from Allison in a meaningless game, especially if he's less than 100 percent. Randall Cobb, Michael Clark and even Trevor Davis should also be in the mix in a passing attack led by Brett Hundley.
