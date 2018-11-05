Allison is expected to undergo surgery on a core muscle injury, which will include a recovery timetable of six weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After an examination by Dr. William Meyers, it was determined Allison will require a procedure to treat the lingering injury, per Rob Demovsky. The development comes on the heels of coach Mike McCarthy stating Monday that Allison has a significant injury. Allison is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve following surgery, but such a roster move would ensure he won't play again until Week 17, at the earliest. In his stead, the Packers will continue to roll with Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the No. 3 wide receiver.