Packers' Jason Spriggs: Returning to practice
Spriggs (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
The Packers used one of their two return from injured reserve designations on Spriggs, who was placed on IR in late September after injuring his hamstring against the Seahawks in Week 1. The Packers now have three weeks to activate Spriggs to the active roster, otherwise he will revert back to injured reserve.
