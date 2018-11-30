Packers' Jimmy Graham: Cleared to play again
Graham (thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Graham played through the same injury last week, catching two of four targets for 34 yards while logging just 22 snaps in a 24-17 loss to the Vikings. He's been limited at practice with a large wrap over his fractured thumb, but there isn't any concern about his availability for Sunday. Graham likely will be restricted to a part-time role for at least another week or two.
