Graham reeled in all two targets for nine yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 24-6 win against the Giants.

Graham leaked out on a play action pass from the one-yard line for a wide open touchdown early in the fourth quarter, marking his third red-zone touchdown in as many weeks. The 37-year-old has now logged four touchdowns on just six receptions this season -- all of which have come in the red zone. Graham's longest reception of the season was a 12-yard catch in the red zone during last week's win over the Panthers. With Michael Thomas (knee) on IR and No. 1 wideout Chris Olave (ankle) banged up recently, the Saints have leaned more into their tight end corps between Graham, Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson. While the latter two have seen the bulk of playing time, Graham's resurgence as a red-zone scoring threat lately makes him the most viable fantasy option of the group. He'll look to extend his scoring streak during the Week 16 matchup versus the Rams.