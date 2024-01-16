Graham finished the 2023 regular season with six receptions (on seven targets) for 39 yards and four touchdowns in 13 appearances.

Graham was never expected to make much of an impact for the Saints this season after coming out of retirement to sign a one-year, $1.32 million contract in late July. The 37-year-old caught just one pass over the first seven weeks of the campaign while filling an extremely limited role behind tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau. Graham temporarily fell out of this rotation when he missed four games in a row either with illness or as a healthy scratch. But, he got a chance again when the Saints' wide receiver corps was shorthanded with numerous injuries. Graham went on to catch one touchdown pass in three consecutive games from Week 13 to Week 15 while almost exclusively working as a target in the red zone. Graham then went without a target over the final three contests of the year, and it appears unlikely that he'll be re-signed by New Orleans this coming offseason.