Packers' Jimmy Graham: Quiet in Week 14
Graham caught two passes for 13 yards in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.
The Falcons have routinely shut down opposing tight ends all season, and they did so again in Week 14 despite Graham playing his highest percentage of snaps in a game since Week 9. Graham's injured thumb seems to be improving, as he practiced fully Friday, but he has averaged just 32 yards per game and 4.9 yards per target since suffering the injury in Week 11. He will have a tough time getting back on track in Week 15 facing a Bears defense that limited opposing tight ends to just 32.6 yards per contest and no scores over the last five weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14