Graham caught two passes for 13 yards in Sunday's victory over the Falcons.

The Falcons have routinely shut down opposing tight ends all season, and they did so again in Week 14 despite Graham playing his highest percentage of snaps in a game since Week 9. Graham's injured thumb seems to be improving, as he practiced fully Friday, but he has averaged just 32 yards per game and 4.9 yards per target since suffering the injury in Week 11. He will have a tough time getting back on track in Week 15 facing a Bears defense that limited opposing tight ends to just 32.6 yards per contest and no scores over the last five weeks.

