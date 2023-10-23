Love completed 21 of 31 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Broncos. He also rushed three times for 21 yards.
Love hardly threw downfield during the first half, when the Packers' offense endured yet another sluggish start, scoring no points. The quarterback found more success afterward, though, throwing a 16-yard touchdown to Romeo Doubs and four-yard score to Jayden Reed. While the latter play helped put Green Bay in the lead temporarily, Love subsequently threw an interception on his final pass for the second straight contest, resulting in consecutive failed attempts at game-winning drives.
