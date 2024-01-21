Love completed 21 of 34 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the 49ers.

Love came into the contest on an excellent run, having thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of his last five games while also topping 250 yards four times in that span. He continued his multi-touchdown streak with tosses of 19 and two yards into the end zone, and he also delivered three completions of greater than 20 yards. However, he was held to only 5.7 yards per attempt and missed several throws, in part due to rainy conditions and in part caused by a tough matchup. Love also forced an ill-advised throw deep down the field on the Packers' final drive that was picked off, clinching the win for the 49ers. Though his season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion, Love established himself as Green Bay's franchise quarterback in his first campaign as a starter and has a multitude of talented young receivers that should form the core of a productive offense in 2024 and beyond.