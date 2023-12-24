Love completed 17 of 28 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-30 victory over the Panthers. He also had two carries for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Love did not do a lot in the passing yardage department, but he did tally three scores for the third time in five games and did not turn the ball over. His next matchup will come against a Vikings defense that limited Love to 229 yards and one touchdown in Week 8 and limited opposing quarterbacks to just three total touchdowns over its last four contests.