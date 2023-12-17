Love completed 29 of 39 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed twice for one yard and lost a fumble.

Love's passing yardage tally was third highest of the season, but it unfortunately came during a game when the Packers increasingly found themselves in the trail position. The third-year quarterback spread the ball around to eight different pass catchers and targeted nine overall, with four players recording at least four receptions. Love's fumble came on a sack with 4:28 remaining at Green Bay's own 49-yard line, snuffing out any final hopes of a comeback. Love now has at least 267 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes in five of his last six games, giving him plenty of momentum going into a Week 16 road matchup against the Panthers on Christmas Eve.