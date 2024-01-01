Love completed 24 of 33 passes for 256 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings. He added two rushes for two yards and a touchdown.

Love continued his second-half surge with an excellent primetime performance. He connected with Jayden Reed (chest) for a pair of touchdowns, which came from 33 and 25 yards away, and added a two-yard rushing touchdown in the first half. Love then chipped in an insurance score of nine yards to Bo Melton late in the third quarter, marking his second straight game with at least three total touchdowns and his fourth such performance in his last six contests. He'll look to carry that momentum into a win-and-in Week 18 matchup against the Bears.