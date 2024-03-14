Love is set to enter the 2024 season with a new-look backfield led by Josh Jacobs, who is slated to sign a four-year contract worth up to $48 million with the Packers, while Aaron Jones looks to be moving on to Minnesota on a one-year contract, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Green Bay replacing Jones with Jacobs isn't the only piece of notable backfield news, as AJ Dillon is currently a free agent and the team's only depth now consists of Emanuel Wilson and Ellis Merriweather. Jacobs is coming off a down season, with just 805 yards on 233 carries (six touchdowns), but he's only one year removed from having led the NFL with 1,653 yards rushing on 340 carries (12 scores). Perhaps most importantly, Jacobs does boast a true three-down skillset, making him an ideal fit for coach Matt LaFleur's scheme, and providing Love with a reliable bailout option and target in the short field. Jacobs has two seasons with 50-plus catches under his belt, and he's a perfect match for the play-action game in Green Bay.