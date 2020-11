King (quadriceps) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

King put together a trio of limited practices this week, a hint that he has at least a fair shot to suit up for the first time since Week 4. With Jaire Alexander (concussion) listed as doubtful, King could be in line to serve as Green Bay's top cornerback if he's able to play.