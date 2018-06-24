Packers' Kevin King: Remains limited through minicamp
King (shoulder) remained a limited participant throughout the Packers' entire offseason program, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.
King is coming off shoulder surgery and wasn't allowed to participate in any 11-on-11 work during both OTAs and minicamp, though he was able to go through individual drills throughout. It isn't clear if he'll remain under restrictions when training camp rolls around in late July, but his potential absence fromt team drills could allow first-round rookie Jaire Alexander to roll with the starters.
