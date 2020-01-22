Packers' Malik Taylor: Staying with Packers
Taylor agreed to a contract with the Packers on Tuesday.
Taylor went undrafted in the 2019. He subsequently spent some time with the Buccaneers before joining the Packers prior to training camp. He failed to earn a spot on the 53-man roster during final cuts, but subsequently landed on Green Bay's practice squad. He remained there for the rest of the season.
