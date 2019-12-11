Play

Adams (illness) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Adams has shaken off the illness that forced him to leave early in this past Sunday's win over the Redskins. The third-year defensive lineman works mainly in a reserve role, and since the rest of the line is healthy, he'll probably continue that role Sunday against the Bears.

