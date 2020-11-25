Adams (toe) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Adams missed Sunday's loss to the Colts due to the toe injury and will now be unavialable for at least the next three games. Kingsley Keke and Billy Winn are currently the only reserve defensive lineman on Green Bay's roster, though recent waiver claim Anthony Rush should clear the league's COVID-19 protocols in the next few days.
More News
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Active for Week 6•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Likely starter in Week 2•
-
Packers' Montravius Adams: Pegged as questionable•