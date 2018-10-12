Packers' Randall Cobb: Working with rehab group Friday
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Cobb (hamstring) will work with the Packers' rehab group Friday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
McCarthy said the same thing prior to Thursday's practice and Cobb was still able to get in a limited session, so it remains to be seen what level he will participate at Friday. Any participation at all would move Cobb closer to returning to action Monday against the 49ers.
