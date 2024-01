Cobb caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Patriots. He finishes the season with five catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets.

Cobb appeared in 11 games for the Jets, but the 33-year-old wide receiver didn't look like he had much gas left in the tank in 2023. The veteran slot receiver topped 800 yards four times in his career but only once since 2015, and Sunday may have marked his last NFL action.