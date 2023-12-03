Cobb (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Cobb had been inactive for the Jets' previous four games before he suited up for this past Friday's loss to the Dolphins while the coaching staff elected to make fellow receiver Allen Lazard a healthy scratch. While suiting up for the first time since Week 6, Cobb played just seven snaps on offense and went without a target. The Jets have elected to activate Lazard for Sunday following a one-week benching, so Cobb will find himself as the odd man out as New York keeps five receivers active.