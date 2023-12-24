Watch Now:

Cobb (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus Washington.

Cobb didn't catch a pass last week against Miami and has had a very minimal role in the Jets' offense this season, totaling just four catches on 16 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown over nine games. He's been inactive as a coach's decision on multiple occasions, so his benching Sunday doesn't come as a surprise. Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee and Irvin Charles will be the wideouts available to Trevor Siemian, who is filling in for Zach Wilson (concussion), in the contest.

More News