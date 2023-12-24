Cobb (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus Washington.

Cobb didn't catch a pass last week against Miami and has had a very minimal role in the Jets' offense this season, totaling just four catches on 16 targets for 35 yards and a touchdown over nine games. He's been inactive as a coach's decision on multiple occasions, so his benching Sunday doesn't come as a surprise. Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee and Irvin Charles will be the wideouts available to Trevor Siemian, who is filling in for Zach Wilson (concussion), in the contest.