Gary appeared in all 16 regular-season games in his rookie season and tallied 21 tackles (13 solo), two sacks and a fumble recovery.

The Packers selected Gary 12th overall in April's draft, but with Z'Darius Smith and Preston Smith on board they did not rely on him like teams do with most first-round picks, and he ended the season playing just 23.5 percent of the defensive snaps. Gary's pedigree suggests he will play a more prominent role in his second season, but with both Smiths still under contract, chances are he will remain more situational pass-rusher than regular contributor.