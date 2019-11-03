Tonyan (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Tonyan will watch his third straight game from the sidelines. Rookie Jace Sternberger was just activated off injured reserve with an ankle issue and will make his NFL debut in this contest, taking over the No. 3 tight-end role behind Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis.

