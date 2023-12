Tonyan caught a 14-yard pass in the Bears' 27-16 win over the Cardinals on Monday.

Tonyan caught his first pass since Week 9, and he's yet to post 20 yards in any game. However, if Cole Kmet (knee) is forced to miss time, Tonyan could become Chicago's primary receiving tight end. When Tonyan was the Packers' top tight end in 2022, he caught 53 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns, if he's put into a similar role with the Bears, he could be a streaming option at tight end.