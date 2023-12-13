Tonyan played 17 of 71 snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 28-13 win over the Lions.

The Bears brought in a pair of ex-Packers tight ends in Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis this offseason, but both players have seen their opportunities in the passing game take a hit with the move from Green Bay to Chicago. With Cole Kmet having stayed healthy so far this season, he's dominated the snaps at tight end every week while leaving scraps available for Tonyan and Lewis. Sunday's contest marked the third time in four games that Tonyan failed to draw a target.