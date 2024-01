Tonyan was targeted once but failed to catch a pass in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

The only game that Tonyan posted more than 18 yards was in Week 17 when Cole Kmet exited the contest early with an injury. On the season, Tonyan caught 11 passes for 112 yards on 17 targets. Going into his seventh year in the NFL, the tight end is set to hit unrestricted free agency.