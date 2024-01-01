Tonyan caught three passes for 40 yards in the Bears' 37-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Although Cole Kmet (knee) was active in this game, Tonyan was the only Chicago tight end utilized in the passing game. Tonyan was third on the team with four targets, and the only Chicago player with more receiving yards was DJ Moore. This was the only time all season that the veteran tight end posted 20 or more yards, but if Kmet's back in his typical role next week at Green Bay, Tonyan would likely go back to seeing minimal work as a receiver.