The Chiefs signed Tonyan from their practice squad to their active roster Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tonyan first signed with KC in mid-March, and he was released on cutdown day Tuesday before joining the team's practice squad one day later. The veteran tight end has now been made a part of the active roster, where he's set to serve as depth behind Travis Kelce, Noah Gray and Jared Wiley. Tonyan has plenty of experience to bring to the table, having seven seasons of NFL action on his resume.