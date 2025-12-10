Tonyan went without a target while playing four of the Chiefs' 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Texans.

As has been a recurring trend all season, Tonyan ranked a distant third in snaps among Chiefs tight ends, with Travis Kelce (91 percent snap share) and Noah Gray (45 percent) comfortably outpacing him. Tonyan has suited up for all 13 of the Chiefs' games this season but has been limited to just one catch for one yard on one target across 126 snaps on offense.