Ford (back) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Ford popped up on Green Bay's injury report as a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a back issue, but it seems as if he'll play through the pain in Week 16. The 29-year-old is coming off an eight-tackle outing in Week 15, and he'll likely start alongside Jonathan Owens in the Packers' secondary Sunday.