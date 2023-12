Ford (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Ford was a late addition to the Packers' injury report, as he popped up as a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a back issue. The 29-year-old safety has been productive when he's been on the field this season, but if he's forced to miss his fourth game of the year in Week 16, expect Jonathan Owens to start at strong safety.