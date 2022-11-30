Jean-Charles (ankle) was a full participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago.
Jean-Charles has missed the last five games with an ankle injury, but the update suggests he will probably be ready to play in Week 13 at the Bears. He's only played three defensive snaps through six games in 2022, but he could potentially mix in more with Eric Stokes (ankle) having been placed on IR since Jean-Charles initially sustained his injury.
