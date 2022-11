Jean-Charles (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday at Philadelphia, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Despite limited listings on all three Week 12 practice reports, Jean-Charles' ankle isn't healthy enough for him to make his first appearance since Week 7. Whenever he's healthy enough to return, though, he likely will be relegated primarily to a special-teams role, even with starting outside cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle) on IR.