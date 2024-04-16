Jean-Charles re-signed with the Saints on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Jean-Charles was not tendered by New Orleans as a restricted free agent, but he will return to the team nonetheless. After spending his first two seasons in Green Bay, the 25-year-old suited up for eight games between the 49ers and Saints in 2023. He accumulated four tackles (three solo) in the process. The Appalachian State product will now look to make an impression during offseason workouts.