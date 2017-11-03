Packers' Taybor Pepper: Placed on injured reserve
Pepper (foot) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Pepper hurt his foot in practice Thursday. While the details surrounding his injury aren't clear, his placement on IR suggests it could be severe. Green Bay will now move on to its third long snapper of the season in Derek Hart, who was signed Friday after spending time with the Packers over the summer.
