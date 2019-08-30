Packers' Ty Summers: Flashes in final opportunity
Summers had five tackles (three solo) and returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown in Thursday's preseason finale.
Summers hit the 10-tackle mark twice over the Packers' first three preseason games, and he made a big play in his final chance to impress his coaches. He has done about all he can to come away with a spot on the Packers' roster for Week 1.
