Mayfield (ankle) is considered day-to-day going into the Panthers' Week 6 matchup with the Rams, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Carolina's Week 5 loss to the 49ers, which is typically a multi-week injury. However, given his pain tolerance, he has a day-to-day outlook as of now. P.J. Walker would be the prime candidate to replace him under center should he ultimately be unable to go, as Sam Darnold (ankle) is not ready to be activated from IR and rookie third-rounder Matt Corral (foot) is out for the season. If he does ultimately sit out, Jacob Eason would presumably be elevated from the team's practice squad to back up Walker. The situation will need to be monitored as the week progresses.