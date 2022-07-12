Panthers GM Scott Fitterer confirmed Mayfield will be part of an open QB competition this summer, also noting that the team hasn't discussed a contract extension and is taking a "short-term" view on Mayfield, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Fitterer expects the QB snaps to be split "fairly even" between Mayfield and Sam Darnold early in training camp, while rookie third-round pick Matt Corral will enter camp as the third-stringer. The Panthers recently acquired Mayfield in a trade with the Browns, giving up a fifth-round pick (that can turn into a fourth-rounder based on playing time) and taking on only part of the QB's salary. It sounds like Mayfield will be healthy for the start of camp after having surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder in January.