The Panthers are slated to send a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick to the Browns in exchange for Mayfield, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The deal, which is pending a physical, sets the stage Mayfield to head to Carolina, where he's slated to join a QB room that also includes Sam Darnold. The two are thus in line to compete for the Panthers' starting job this summer, while Jacoby Brissett profiles as the clear-cut top backup to Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.