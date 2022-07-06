Following his trade to the Panthers, Mayfield is slated to compete with Sam Darnold for the team's starting QB job, David Newton of ESPN reports.

The Panthers went 5-12 last season with Darnold appearing in 12 games, and now Mayfield (the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft) will look to supplant Carolina's incumbent starter (the No. 3 overall pick in 2018) as the summer rolls along. Per Newton, the Panthers landed Mayfield for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick (which can become a fourth-rounder), while the Browns are slated to pay $10.5 million of the signal-caller's 2022 salary and Panthers are in line to pay $4.85 million (plus incentives) of it. In his fourth and final season with Cleveland, Mayfield was hampered by a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, an issue he's indicated he's past. Assuming that's the case, the 27-year-old figures to share Carolina's first-team QB reps with Darnold (with rookie Matt Corral working behind them) once training camp opens later this month.