Panthers' Cam Newton: No injury designation for Week 14

Newton (thumb/shoulder) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The right thumb injury was a new issue for Newton to contend with this week, but it didn't result in the quarterback seeing a dramatic reduction in his practice time. Following offseason shoulder surgery, Newton's practice reps have been regularly captured throughout the campaign, but the franchise signal caller has suited up in every game. Though Newton draws a tough matchup on paper against a Saints team that intercepted him three times in the Panthers' Week 3 loss, New Orleans could be shorthanded in the secondary with three key contributors in Marcus Williams (out with groin injury), Marshon Lattimore (questionable, ankle) and P.J. Williams (questionable, shoulder) nursing injuries.